Another Bloom Festival winner for Wicklow as AVOCA show garden blossoms into gold

Historic Wicklow clothing manufacturer AVOCA has been awarded a gold medal at the Bord Bia Bloom festival for their sponsored show garden ‘Looms & Blooms’.

Created by acclaimed garden designer Kevin Dennis, who has won four gold medals at Bloom, AVOCA’s stunning show garden serves as a tribute to celebrate and honour the 300th anniversary of their Wicklow mill - Ireland’s oldest working weaving mill.

The experiential garden invites visitors to embark on a journey through the brand's captivating history over the last 300 years. The show garden has already captured the imagination of visitors to Bloom, transporting attendees to a realm where contemporary design and heritage collide.

The garden is inspired by the hills and plant life of Wicklow, also referred to as ‘The Garden of Ireland’, featuring lush plants and trees along the front of the garden with stunning copper bark and a steel pergola. Each element of the garden is a subtle nod to AVOCA’s history over three centuries.

The win comes after Wicklow garden designers, community groups and floral artists collected a total of five awards for their efforts on Thursday.

Kilmacanogue local Robert Moore received a Gold Medal for his ‘Marie Keating Catching Cancer Early Garden’ for the Marie Keating Foundation, while a Silver-Gilt medal went to Kilcoole-based designer Tünde Perry, for the ‘GOAL Global Garden’, and in the AOIFA Floral Art competition, Lynn Stringer, from Kilcoole, was awarded a Silver-Gilt medal for ‘Tetracentron sinense from Birr Castle demesne’ in the Botanical category, and a Bronze Medal for ‘Red Oak Quercus rubra’ in the Botanical category.

Additionally Community Garden Edible Bray, in collaboration with Klinkerdin Arts Salon from Bray, was Highly Commended for their amateur Postcard Garden display, called ‘Plants in Concert’.

Bord Bia Bloom takes place from June 1 to June 5.