Acclaimed Wicklow drama school finally welcomes back students after Covid closure

MAD Drama students Kate O'Sullivan and Katie May McElehron Doyle competed in the 'duologue' competition at the Speech and Drama Teachers of Ireland All Ireland Feis Finals in Dublin earlier this year.

The Murphy Academy of Drama is celebrating its long-awaited re-opening after a three-year hiatus due to Covid and is eager to welcome a crop of new and old students back ahead of the new school term.

Established in 2016 by multi-talented Arklow woman KathyAnn Murphy, the Murphy Academy of Drama (MAD) had grown steadily and counted almost 60 students, aged between 5 and 18, on their books before the pandemic hit.

Yearning to see its return, KathyAnn has received calls from parents and students hoping for the re-opening of the inclusive and diverse space, where children can explore performing arts, take part in large-scale shows, complete their Royal Irish Academy of Music (RIAM) exams and compete in competitions.

A member of Speech and Drama Teachers of Ireland, with extensive experience in the professional theatre industry and an MA in Theatre, KathyAnn said she is ready to throw open the Arklow Dance Studios doors again on Wednesday evenings and can’t wait to nourish a new (and old) batch of talented Wicklow children.

“We hosted our summer camps recently, but this is our first term back after Covid,” KathyAnn said. “2019 would have been our last term, and we kept going up to March 2020, but we haven’t reopened since the pandemic hit.

“Parents and students have been enquiring about when we were going to open again, and I suppose the sad thing really is that I’ve lost a lot of my older kids, who have gone off to college at this stage. Then there are the children who would’ve been 14 or 15 and are now into their busy Leaving Cert year.

“Also, because of Covid, there were a lot of students who might have lost that bit of interest during the pandemic, where they picked up another interest or just drifted away from the idea a bit.

“I had nearly 60 students coming into 2020, and I don’t expect to regain those numbers again straight away. I suppose quite a lot of people and performance companies are in that boat too.

“I have a few students coming back that I would’ve had from the beginning of MAD, and I’ll be starting afresh with a lot of the new students, which is kinda nice in a way.

“I also have a lot of kids who are going into secondary school now, that I would have had when they were five or six, if not a bit older, who will be my new senior class now.

“We can accommodate pretty much any numbers,” KathyAnn continued.

“Before Covid, I had three classes, a junior, senior and intermediate class, but I’m going to restart with a combined junior/intermediate and a senior class.

“In terms of the agenda for the year, we do the Arklow Music Festival showcases, kids have the option to their Royal Irish Academy of Music exams, and they also do the Dublin Hybrid Feis with the Speech and Drama Teachers of Ireland.

“One thing to say is that, in terms of what the school entails, we are solely speech and drama, and while we do do some movement, we don't offer dancing – despite being located at a dance studio!

“The response to our re-opening has been great so far, and I think I have about 20 students signed up at the moment, which isn’t bad going. However, the aim would be to get it back up to that pre-Covid level, if not more.”

Registration is now open for the MAD Drama School, with new classes commencing in September.

For registration details, contact KathyAnn at kathyannm391@gmail.com, text 086 398 1103 or visit the MAD Drama School Facebook Page