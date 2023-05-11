538 acres of grazing rights on 1,520 acre Wicklow holding go to auction

An extensive c. 1520 acre mountain free holding in Aughavannagh, Aughrim incorporating c. 538 acres of hill grazing rights and c. 9 acres of enclosed land will be sold by online auction on Wednesday, May 24.

Described as a “unique opportunity to acquire property in the heart of the Wicklow Mountains”, the substantial holding is located in a picturesque part of the southern Wicklow Mountains and is accessed via the Aughavannagh Road.

C. 1,520 acres of the holding are part of Aughavannagh Mountain, with c. 8 acres adjoining the Aughrim to Baltinglass road and c. 1 acre in enclosed land.

Part of the land has frontage onto the public road, with the majority of the land accessed over a right-of-way lane shared with other landowners. The lands run in a large open hill from Aughavannagh towards Lugnaquilla and comprise heather rough grazing on a large commonage basis.

There are c. 1520 acres held in fee simple and the vendors have grazing rights on c.217 hectares (C.538 acres of this land). This allows for the grazing of one sheep to the acre. Four other landowners graze the commonage and have rights over the 1520 acres.

The property will be offered in three lots. Lot 1 features the extensive holding comprising fee simple of c.1520 acres with c. 538 acres of grazing rights on Aughavannagh Mountain and c. 1 acre of enclosed land. This allows for the grazing of one sheep per acre.

Lot 2 includes c. 8 acres of land adjoining the Aughrim/Baltinglass Road. The 8 acres are located beside the public road and are rough grazing land, suitable for forestry or grazing purposes. Lot 3 incorporates the entire.

Speaking ahead of the auction, property agent David Quinn said: “Usually in mountain or commonage properties they're a large, older estate – the likes of Coolattin – who would own all the freeholds and, when you’re selling them, you’re just selling grazing rights.

“In the case of this Aughavannagh holding, one of the guys who had the grazing rights purchased the freehold for the 1,520 acres back in the 1970s.

“For potential buyers, you do own the 1,520 acres freehold but, the reality is, you will have the same grazing rights as the other four farmers. If, over time, you bought all of them out, then you would have full ownership, without any encumberment.

“The value in it will probably be someone with an entitlement or someone who is looking for a lot of lands for a specification or grant scheme because all of the 500-odd acres are eligible for that.

“Personally, this would be one of the larger plots to come across my desk, particularly from the area in question. We’ve had plenty of calls about it and there seems to be a very healthy amount of interest in it so far.