40.5 acre Wicklow farm sells for a ‘ground-breaking’ €26,000 per acre

A substantial 40.5-acre holding in Johnstown, Arklow sold for an astounding €26,174 per acre at a recent online auction.

The hotly contested auction saw the considerable farmland holding and a four-bedroom residence brought to the market in two separate lots.

Auctioneer David Quinn described the property as having “good frontage onto the public road, with free draining soils suitable for tillage or grassland production”, while the house was said to be in good condition and benefits from a "well-maintained garden with a selection of mature trees and shrubbery”.

The Johnstown property was offered in two lots at auction, with the 40.5 acres of agricultural land guided between €12,000 – €15,000 per acre, and Lot 2 (the residence) guided at €180,000.

On the day of the auction, Lot 1 opened at €400,000 and quickly moved beyond €600,000. Bids continued to fly in as the €700,000 mark and €800,000 mark were surpassed in double-quick time.

with the bidding at €820,000 and already above the guide price, the auctioneer called a break to take client instructions. Upon his return to the auction room, Mr Quinn declared the property “on the market and here to be sold”.

The bidding continued at a rapid pace, and the c. 40.5 acre Lot soon reached €1 million. Following four additional bids, the hammer finally fell at €1.06 million (€26,174 per acre). Mr Quinn confirmed that there were seven different bidders and the purchaser was a local dairy farmer.

Bidding on Lot 2 opened at €150,000 and, after five further bids, it reached €200,000. With strong competition for the house, bidding continued until the hammer fell at €220,000 - €40,000 above the guide price.

Speaking after the highly lucrative auction, Mr Quinn said: “We are thrilled to have overseen yet another ground-breaking result. We are very pleased to have secured a strong price for both lots, particularly Lot 1, where a price of over €26,000 per acre was achieved.

“Today’s result and the results of recent auctions point to a remarkably strong market for land and country homes in the southeast”.