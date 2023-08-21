220-acre Wicklow property with extensive forestry hits the market

The 220-acre agricultural property in Ballyshonogue, Tinahely, features 89 acres of forestry, with Alder, Birch and Sitka planted throughout.

Located approximately 1.9km from Tinahely on the R749 Road, the vast property has been described as a "unique investment opportunity", with its substantial 89-acres of forestry a rarity in the market.

The holding features a rich variety of trees, including a wetland area with Alder and Birch, a large patch of Sitka planted in 2016 and a mix of Sitka and Spruce (planted in 2006).

“It’s only up a couple of weeks, and we’ve already had a lot of interest from private individuals and forestry companies from around the world, including one firm offer,” property agent O'Neill & Flanagan said.

“Not often does a large area of forestry land with various commercial and diversity planting come to the market. Half of the plantation yielding income for the next four years and the balance of the plantation income, will be received for the next eight years.”