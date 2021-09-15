Agreement over two disposals at recent county council meeting

COUNCILLORS agreed to two disposal of properties during last Monday’s meeting of Wicklow County Council.

It was unanimously agreed to dispose pf the property comprised in folio WW2494L in the townland of Knockanrahan Lower and Knockanrahan Upper, being the property known as 49 Fernhill, Arklow by transfer order to Paul and Julie Breen and the persons entitled to the freehold interest in the property.

It was also agreed upon to dispose of c1.164Ha in the townland of Irishtown, Southern Cross, Bray in accordance with their obligations under the terms of the lease agreement dated June 13, 2008, to 1 Southern Cross Land Ltd, 27 Merrion Square, Dublin 2.

The consideration for the disposal of the freehold is €1,000 as per schedule 2 of the lease agreement, plus any potential fees incurred.

Councillors also agreed that Wicklow County Council would take charge of Kirvin Hill estate in Rathnew.

The meeting was held virtually by Zoom to comply with Covid guidelines.