Age-friendly apartments planned for Kilcoole

Plans have been published for the demolition of a former health centre on Kilcoole Main Street and to build four one-bedroom age-friendly apartments.

Wicklow County Council has made the Part 8 application for the development of social housing units.

Councillors of Greystones Municipal District will be asked to vote on the plans at the end of the public consultation phase.

The plans are on display at the offices of Greystones Municipal District and can be inspected from 9.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday, until Thursday, September 16.

They are also available to view at county buildings in Wicklow, and at wicklow.ie/Living/Services/Online-Consultation-Hub.

Submissions and observations can be made by post or digitally up to the deadline, which is 12 midday on Friday, October 1.