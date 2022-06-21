AGB thump Éire Óg but Greystones men claim league title after superb run

AGB 4-18

Éire Óg 0-2

Éire Óg came to Pearse’s Park in Arklow on Friday night last, June 17, to fulfil their final game in Division 3 of the county football league knowing that they had already won the competition and the Johnny Fox Memorial Cup.

Ballinacor, who were playing against bottom of the table Hollywood at home in Glenmalure at the same time, could come level on points but Éire Óg had already beaten the Glenmalure men in their head-to-head match and won the league on the basis of that victory.

AGB, however, had even more skin in the game. They were propping up the bottom of the table alongside Hollywood and needed two things to happen. Firstly, they needed to beat Éire Óg in their own game in Arklow while they also needed Ballinacor to triumph over Hollywood. Both duly happened and thus Éire Óg won the league and AGB survived in Division 3.

Back to the game in hand. In the circumstances Éire Óg had struggled to field but still arrived with a team and a couple of subs. AGB made it clear from the beginning, that they intended to win their own two match points anyway, irrespective of the result elsewhere.

They dominated the opening exchanges but were slow to register on the scoreboard. Darragh Culleton eventually got them on their way with a goal after five minutes.

Full-forward Philip Healy set up the goal and continued to provide passes and assists for a number of points as the half progressed. AGB lost Philip Gleeson to injury early on. He was replaced by Con Kinsella, who went on to have a fine game, contributing five points in total, with some excellent scores from frees and play.

AGB gradually began to add on the points with Shane McBride (2), Darragh Culleton (2), Ben Fennell. Gary Fennell, Tommy New and Sean Crowley all getting on the scoreboard.

Philip Healy finished the half with a great score off the outside of his right boot to leave the home side comfortably ahead at the break by 1-9 to 0-1.

The Éire Óg point had come from a Cillian Keane free midway in the half but, truth to tell, it had been one way traffic for practically that entire first half.

If ever there had been any urgency about the game, it began to disappear as word came through from Glenmalure that Ballinacor were comfortably in control of their game.

The second half was played out at a leisurely pace with midfielder Tommy New adding two goals and corner-back Padraic Birmingham getting forward to add a fourth goal from a tight angle near the end.

Éire Óg full-back Daire Devine brought proceedings to a close when he secured a second point for the Greystones side before the call of time.

Cathaoirleach an Contae Martin Fitzgerald introduced Susan Fox and her granddaughter Aoife. They presented the Johnny Fox Memorial Cup to the captain of Éire Óg, Eoin McTague.

AGB: Kyle O’Connor; Sean McCarthy, Tadgh O’Callaghan, Padraic Birmingham (1-0); Patrick O’Halloran, Ben Fennell (0-2), Conor Gahan; Tomas New (2-2), Tiernan McBride; Shane McBride (0-3); Sean Crowley (0-1), Garry Fennell (0-1); Philip Gleeson, Philip Healy (0-1), Darragh Culleton (1-3). Subs: Con Kinsella (0-5), Kyle Dowling, Neil O’Reilly, Garret Kenny, Ross McBride.

Éire Óg: Jack Mockler; Sean Minogue, Daire Devine (0-1), Conor Nolan; David Prendergast, Luke Prendergast, Cian Hynes; Billy Cuddihy, Don Clarke; Luke Bradley, Cillian Keane (0-1), Will Dalton, Aidan Ross, James Smullen, Eoin McTague. Subs: Jamie McDonald, John O’Toole.

Referee: Brendan Furlong (Tinahely)