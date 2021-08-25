Wicklow

62 swimmers take part in Club Vartry races

Jia Ma, Joe Healy, Frank Smith, Denis O'Brien and Cian Molloy. Expand
Scott Morton finished second, Chairman of Wicklow Swimming Club Ross Beacom was third and Brian Harris finished first in the men's event. Expand
Mia Kristiansen, Hazel Bentley and Rachael Bentley. Expand
Swimmers get into the water in preparation for the race. Expand
The race is underway. Expand
The winning ladies, first Hazel Bentley (centre), second Mia Kristiansen (left) and third Emma O'Brien (right). Expand
Fitzpatrick Regatta Club Vartry Sunday Scott Morton 2nd, Chairman WSC Ross Beacom 3rd &amp; Brian Harris 1st in the Mens Expand
Fitzpatrick Regatta Club Vartry Sunday The Ladies first home 1st Hazel Bentley (centre) 2nd Mia Kristiansen (left) and 3rd Emma O'Brien (right) Expand
Fitzpatrick Regatta Club Vartry Sunday Jia Ma, Joe Healy, Frank Smith, Denis O'Brien &amp; Cian Molloy Expand
Fitzpatrick Regatta Club Vartry Sunday Ross Roberts, Les Martin &amp; Stephen Marini Expand
Fitzpatrick Regatta Club Vartry Sunday Mia Kristiansen,, Hazel Bentley &amp; Rachael Bentle Expand
Fitzpatrick Regatta Club Vartry Sunday Swimmers get into the water Expand
Fitzpatrick Regatta Club Vartry Sunday Brian Harris is the mens winner Expand

Jia Ma, Joe Healy, Frank Smith, Denis O'Brien and Cian Molloy.

Scott Morton finished second, Chairman of Wicklow Swimming Club Ross Beacom was third and Brian Harris finished first in the men's event.

Mia Kristiansen, Hazel Bentley and Rachael Bentley.

Swimmers get into the water in preparation for the race.

The race is underway.

The winning ladies, first Hazel Bentley (centre), second Mia Kristiansen (left) and third Emma O'Brien (right).

Wicklow

Myles Buchanan

THE Club Vartry races were held last Sunday as 62 swimmers took to the water from along the Murrough and raced towards the finish at the New Pier.

A special thank you is offered to the boatmen and crew for keeping the swimmers safe in such unfavourable conditions.

Gus Cooney won the gents Fitzpatrick Cup, and the oldest person to ever win the cup at 72 years.

Colm McAdam was second and Damien Leonard was third. Ross Roberts was fourth.

It was great to see so many members of the Fitzpatrick family watching from along
the river and the club thanks them for their continued support.

The ladies Regatta Cup was won by Monina Humby. Paul Humby was second and Paula Kristiansen was third. In fourth place was Kath Owens.

