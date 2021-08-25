62 swimmers take part in Club Vartry races

Fitzpatrick Regatta Club Vartry Sunday The Ladies first home 1st Hazel Bentley (centre) 2nd Mia Kristiansen (left) and 3rd Emma O'Brien (right)

The winning ladies, first Hazel Bentley (centre), second Mia Kristiansen (left) and third Emma O'Brien (right).

Swimmers get into the water in preparation for the race.

Scott Morton finished second, Chairman of Wicklow Swimming Club Ross Beacom was third and Brian Harris finished first in the men's event.

THE Club Vartry races were held last Sunday as 62 swimmers took to the water from along the Murrough and raced towards the finish at the New Pier.

A special thank you is offered to the boatmen and crew for keeping the swimmers safe in such unfavourable conditions.

Gus Cooney won the gents Fitzpatrick Cup, and the oldest person to ever win the cup at 72 years.

Colm McAdam was second and Damien Leonard was third. Ross Roberts was fourth.

It was great to see so many members of the Fitzpatrick family watching from along

the river and the club thanks them for their continued support.

The ladies Regatta Cup was won by Monina Humby. Paul Humby was second and Paula Kristiansen was third. In fourth place was Kath Owens.