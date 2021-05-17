Reserves step up

Lee Chin latches on to Rory O’Connor’s handpass to fire home Wexford’s second goal in their Allianz Hurling League win in Ennis on Sunday. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

WEXFORD'S RESERVE strength was one of the most heartening features of their Allianz Hurling League victory over Clare in Ennis on Sunday.

Wexford brought a squad decimated by injuries to the Banner county venue, with Davy Fitzgerald left without the services of a number of regulars and having to dig deep into his panel.

The manager had to select a side minus such players as Liam Ryan, Shaun Murphy, Damien Reck, Conor McDonald, Paul Morris and Cathal Dunbar, all carrying a variety of injuries, while Conor Mahoney is a long-term absentee, having undergone surgery on a shoulder last week.

While Clare were also short some key players through injury, Fitzgerald was thrilled with his side's comeback but was equally delighted with the players' response to the injury crisis.

'Our aim during the league is to give the squad playing time, and build a squad for the championship. While some of that has been forced upon us, I'm delighted with the manner the players have responded so far,' he said.

Fitzgerald knows there is much to improve upon for the game with Kilkenny, particularly the erratic shooting that included six wides from frees.

'We shouldn't have been in the position we found ourselves in. We had a lot of bad wides today both from frees and play, but still I'm happy with the mentality of the players. We shouldn't be missing scores like that but I am happy with the fighting spirit.

'We have had three or four very good years. We fight to the bitter end and that is very important to me. Never, ever give in, and we didn't do that today.

'Clare were fighting hard and their attitude was very good, we're just happy to come out with a victory,' he added.

'You cannot make comparsions with last year. The players were just a spent force. I always said that.

'This year is totally different. We are experimenting, and will continue to try out players and see where they're at, but it all depends on the players available. While I will experiment I will still keep a strong core of players.'

Fitzgerald said he was delighted with the way the players stuck to the gameplan.

'I always believe we are an attack-minded team despite what some people say. Four of our backs scored, contributing 1-3 from play. That in itself speaks volumes for our style of play.'

While Wexford carried no fresh injuries out of the game, Fitzgerald is prepared to wait until late in the week to assess the fitness of those who have missed out.

On the treatment table are Conor McDonald (achilles), Liam Ryan (dead leg), Shaun Murphy (back), Damien Reck (hamstring), Cathal Dunbar (quad), Ross Donohoe (hamstring), Paul Morris (hamstring), and Glen Malone (quad).

'Some of the players are close enough to returning. I really don't know until after training on Wednesday evening. I will be giving every player a chance to prove their fitness.

'Depending on this I may once again have to delay naming a side, but I will continue to experiment and give more players an opportunity.

'Kilkenny have not beaten us for a while in Nowlan Park so they will be up for the game. It will be yet another huge challenge for the lads.

'Both teams have two wins under their belts so it should make for a massive battle.'

Enniscorthy Guardian