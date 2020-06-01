Wells House adjusting to its own new normal

All at Wells House and Gardens, Ballyedmond are looking forward to welcoming visitors back when the gates open again on June 8.

Social distancing measures are being put in place to ensure customer and staff safety, but all are hopeful that this will not spoil a traditional visit to the much loved tourist attraction.

To control the number of people visiting at any one time, Wells has created two time slots for visitors who will have to pre-book online through Eventbrite.

Sabine Rosler of Wells explained that a member of staff will be present at the end of the lane to explain the new measures to visitors.

'You won't be able to just drive in and visit like you used to. You can visit the grounds between 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., with limited gate tokens purchased online prior to your visit. We'll have someone to greet our guests at the end of the avenue, and they will answer questions and show them where to go'.

She said that hygiene will be a priority every step of the way.

'We'll have hand sanitisers at all the different entry points into the grounds, and there'll be somebody at the toilets making sure that we're cleaning. We will have continuous cleaning of picnic benches and toilets. Staff will all have face masks and Covid-19 training, and I will do everything that I'm required to do so that I can open safely for my customers and my staff'.

The wearing of face masks on the grounds will be encouraged, but will not be mandatory.

'We're asking people to have face masks with them just in case they meet someone or they're entering the toilets, just to make everyone feel more comfortable. We see that if guests come to a pinch point and they meet someone that they can put up their face mask if they want to,' said Sabine.

Wells will be operating a one-way system around the walks of the grounds, and while the restaurant will be closed, take away hot and cold drinks and snacks will be available.

The playground will be off limits until June 29, and anyone having a picnic is asked to adhere to the 'leave no trace' policy in taking their rubbish home or using the bins provided.

Although Sabine and the team are looking forward to welcoming guests and season ticket holders back, she said that there is no doubt the pandemic will have a long term impact on business.

'The only staff we've had on the grounds since mid-March are gardeners. We've cancelled all of our events for 2020 because of social distancing and mass gatherings so there's nothing else I can do for the summer months other than open the gates.

'Obviously, being closed has had a massive impact on business. We've lost Easter, school tours and although most of income would come in during the summer months when everyone is on holidays, from that perspective we're decimated, much like any other business.

'All I can say is that Wells House and Gardens is as it was, we have a new and improved fairy woodland walk, our animal farm has new babies and the gardens are lovely this time of year. If we all work together and look after our visitors that are coming to Wexford who are holidaying at home, as it's clear that the majority won't travel abroad this year, they will be looking forward to visiting attractions and we will be looking forward to welcoming our visitors back.

'We've made plans for 2021 and we'll have a new season and new year but this year we'll keep going while hoping that everything goes well and that the phased openings by the government goes to plan so we can bring people back but it will be dependent on visitor numbers,' she said.

Season ticket holders will have free entry but will still need to pre-book entry online.

The team hope that the public respect these new safety restrictions, and stick to your allotted time.