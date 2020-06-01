Wexford People

Wells House adjusting to its own new normal

Sabine Rosler at the Fairy Trail in Wells House and Gardens, Ballyedmond. Expand

Sabine Rosler at the Fairy Trail in Wells House and Gardens, Ballyedmond.

Cathy Lee

All at Wells House and Gardens, Ballyedmond are looking forward to welcoming visitors back when the gates open again on June 8.

Social distancing measures are being put in place to ensure customer and staff safety, but all are hopeful that this will not spoil a traditional visit to the much loved tourist attraction.

To control the number of people visiting at any one time, Wells has created two time slots for visitors who will have to pre-book online through Eventbrite.