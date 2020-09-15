Rachel crowned winner of Star Nation 2020

Singer songwriter Rachel Grace has been crowned winner of Star Nation 2020 music competition following the live final in Galway's Róisín Dubh on Saturday night.

Having qualified for the final by winning the Leinster category, Rachel beat off competition from her fellow provincial winners to add to the People's Choice Award she won last month.

She now walks away with €3,000 of musical equipment courtesy of renowned Irish music store MusicMaker.

'I'm absolutely over the moon to win Star Nation 2020, the other musicians in the competition are extremely talented so I'm just blown away to have been chosen as this year's winner,' she said following her win. 'Hopefully, this will be the stepping stone to a successful career in music for me - and also for the other finalists who were all amazing. 'Playing on the same stage as them in the final was a real honour for me and I'm sure that exciting things will come their way in the future.' Covid-19 restrictions had placed a huge question mark over the live final but organisers Four Star Pizza came up with an innovative solution to enable the event to go ahead and keep alive the dreams of the four artists hoping to become Ireland's next big music sensation. In what was the first live gig at Galway's Róisín Dubh in almost six months, all four finalists performed two songs to a limited audience while their performances were also streamed live on Four Star Pizza's main Facebook page and on the food company's website. A judging panel viewed the performances from a separate location within the building before selecting Rachel as the Star Nation 2020 winner. 'I'd like to say a big thank you to Four Star Pizza for creating this amazing competition which gives musicians like us such an unbelievable opportunity and platform to show what we can do. It really has been a phenomenal experience,' Rachel said.