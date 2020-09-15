Wexford People

Back to Independent.ie

| 15.2°C Dublin

Wexford People

Close

Premium

Rachel crowned winner of Star Nation 2020

Rachel Grace performing at Galway&rsquo;s Róisín Dubh on Saturday Expand

Close

Rachel Grace performing at Galway&rsquo;s Róisín Dubh on Saturday

Rachel Grace performing at Galway’s Róisín Dubh on Saturday

Rachel Grace performing at Galway’s Róisín Dubh on Saturday

Simon Bourke

Singer songwriter Rachel Grace has been crowned winner of Star Nation 2020 music competition following the live final in Galway's Róisín Dubh on Saturday night.

Having qualified for the final by winning the Leinster category, Rachel beat off competition from her fellow provincial winners to add to the People's Choice Award she won last month.

She now walks away with €3,000 of musical equipment courtesy of renowned Irish music store MusicMaker.