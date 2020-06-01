Wexford People

Oz-based Wexford scientist at heart of Covid-19 vaccine trial

There are high hopes that the clinical trial will pave the way for a virus breakthrough

Professor David Lynn.

Professor David Lynn.

Brendan Keane

A scientist from Castlebridge is at the forefront of a major trial going on at the moment in Australia looking at the potential for the BCG vaccine to protect adults against coronavirus.

Professor David Lynn moved to Australia in 2014 to head up a team at the South Australian Health and Research Institute (SAHMRI) in Adelaide.

However, he is now at the heart of a trial that could have a massively positive impact, worldwide.