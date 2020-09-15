Let there be Light!

Those who frequent the new state of the art Min Ryan Park at Killeens no longer need to fear the evenings drawing in, as brand new street lighting installed right around the park was switched on last week.

Some 56 street-lights have been dotted around the 18 acre site and will serve to make it safe and usable for young families and walkers alike as the evenings get darker.

'As we know, it will start to get dark earlier as winter draws in and these street lights around the walkways will give people the opportunity to continue to enjoy the park as the evenings draw in,' said Cllr George Lawlor. 'This is just another piece in the jigsaw of what has been a fantastic project.'

Cllr Lawlor also stated that a new changing facility for adults with disabilities was also to become operational in the park. The 'Changing Places' facility is the second of its kind in Wexford, with one already at the Irish National Heritage Park, and will provide vital facilities for parents and carers of people with disabilities.

'Hopefully this will be a wonderful facility available not just to people using the park, but any family who happen to be in the area and require facilities of this type,' Cllr Lawlor concluded.

Wexford People