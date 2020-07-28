Lee's new book documents the most turbulent of times

Over the past couple of months, there's very much a palpable sense that we are living through a major historic event.

As people finally re-emerge onto the streets of Wexford, already it seems like a distant memory that, at one point, people were not leaving their homes. Usually bustling streets were largely empty and people only went outside for the essentials.

Hopeful that this is a once in a lifetime occurrence, from early on in the lockdown local photographer Lee Robinson was out on the streets with his camera documenting nearly 100 of the most unusual days. The result is now set to hit coffee tables across the county as he launches what he hopes will serve as a definitive historical record of how Wexford negotiated the Covid-19 pandemic - his 'Wexford in Lockdown' photo book.

The book is due to hit shelves this Friday and has already seen over 200 pre-orders, even recording customers as far away as the US. A labour of love, it's something which Lee and his wife Edyta are extremely proud of. 'Initially it was just something to do,' Lee explains. 'I just brought the camera with me when I was out getting fresh air and captured what I saw. Then we started to get more and more of a reaction. People were getting in touch with us saying it had become their only way of seeing what was going on outside their front door and around town and for some, they were delighted to see relatives that maybe they hadn't been able to see in person for a while.' As the days ticked by with people anxiously awaiting Lee's daily upload of photos, calls grew louder for him to compile them in a book. Having worked in printing and graphic design himself, he knew exactly what he was doing and used the downtime to get to work on what would become a book of 208 pages and over 1,400 photos. 'There was a lot of work went into it,' Lee admits. 'But it's something I'd be used to and really wanted to do. I think it's a really good production and we hope that it will be something that people will be able to take out every few years and show their kids and their grand-kids.' Wexford in Lockdown is due to go on sale in the coming week priced at €35 from The Book Centre, Westgate Design, Boggan's service station on the Newtown Road and Ufu Coffee in Clonard. Alternatively, the book can be ordered at www.wexfordinlockdown.com.