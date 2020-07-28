Wexford People

Lee's new book documents the most turbulent of times

Lee Robinson with a copy of his new book ‘Wexford in Lockdown’

Pádraig Byrne

Over the past couple of months, there's very much a palpable sense that we are living through a major historic event.

As people finally re-emerge onto the streets of Wexford, already it seems like a distant memory that, at one point, people were not leaving their homes. Usually bustling streets were largely empty and people only went outside for the essentials.

Hopeful that this is a once in a lifetime occurrence, from early on in the lockdown local photographer Lee Robinson was out on the streets with his camera documenting nearly 100 of the most unusual days. The result is now set to hit coffee tables across the county as he launches what he hopes will serve as a definitive historical record of how Wexford negotiated the Covid-19 pandemic - his 'Wexford in Lockdown' photo book.