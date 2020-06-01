Wexford People

Hundreds of cars are turned back from Curracloe

Maria Pepper

As Wexford basked in a blaze of sunshine over the bank holiday weekend, attracting more people to the beach, Wexford County Council had to set up road blocks to prevent day-trippers making their way to the popular seaside resort of Curracloe.

The local authority put initial measures in place on Friday morning in anticipation of increased numbers of weekend beach-goers, including barriers and lines of traffic cones to prevent unauthorised parking, but that didn't stop people from parking further back along the road.

Following consultation with the gardaí, a decision was then taken to extend the cordon and establish manned road blocks to prevent access.