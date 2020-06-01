Wexford People

Back to Independent.ie

| 12.7°C Dublin

Wexford People

Close

Premium

Historic times at the Irish National Heritage Park as reopening looms

Maura Bell at the Irish National Heritage Park. Expand

Close

Maura Bell at the Irish National Heritage Park.

Maura Bell at the Irish National Heritage Park.

Maura Bell at the Irish National Heritage Park.

PÁDRAIG BYRNE

It's a busy time for Maura Bell and her team at the Irish National Heritage Park. The countdown is well and truly on and on Monday of next week, they will open the gates of the 35 acre park to the general public for the first time since the Covid restrictions kicked in.

Combining the role of county councillor and Manager at the Heritage Park, Maura is a busy woman at the best of times. However, in the past week she and her staff have been putting all the required safety measures in place to ensure they are compliant and can successfully re-open. Although the park will re-open on June 8, restrictions are still in place that will limit things to visitors from a 20km radius and the team will also have to keep an eye on the numbers admitted.

As with businesses right across the tourism sector, the park will be at a loss of overseas visitors this year, however, Maura is still feeling optimistic that they can rise to meet the challenge.