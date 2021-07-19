Wexford People

Hero Niall (21) rescues jetskier off Duncannon

Niall Reck, hero lifeguard who rescued jetskier in Duncannon.

Niall Reck, hero lifeguard who rescued jetskier in Duncannon.

Wexford People

A man who fell off a jetski and was being pulled out into the shipping current off Duncannon Beach on Saturday was rescued thanks to the quick actions of a lifeguard.

Niall Reck (21) from Crossabeg was alerted to the man shortly after 5 p.m. by a colleague.

‘I got a rescue board and made my way to him. He was 20 metres out into the shipping channel and was a bit panicked in the water.’

