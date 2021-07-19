Hero Niall (21) rescues jetskier off Duncannon

Premium
A man who fell off a jetski and was being pulled out into the shipping current off Duncannon Beach on Saturday was rescued thanks to the quick actions of a lifeguard.
Niall Reck (21) from Crossabeg was alerted to the man shortly after 5 p.m. by a colleague.
‘I got a rescue board and made my way to him. He was 20 metres out into the shipping channel and was a bit panicked in the water.’
The local man – who is 65 – was wearing a buoyancy aid and was assisted by Mr Reck.
‘We drifted out with the current a little and then the Coast Guard helicopter arrived at around 5.35 p.m’
Mr Reck called out to a passing boat owner who brought him and the man ashore.
‘He was OK when we brought him in but then went into shock. The paramedics from the helicopter attended to him.’
Fethard RNLI was requested to launch their lifeboat by the Irish Coast Guard at 5.34 p.m. to assist a person in difficulties on their jet ski.
The crew launched the D-Class lifeboat Naomh Dubhán on the beach under Duncannon Fort.
The conditions were calm with a light breeze on the hottest day of the year.
As the lifeboat proceeded to the area where the jet ski was located, it was established from communications with the Irish Coast Guard that the male was assisted ashore by the lifeguard and locals and was receiving casualty care at Duncannon Harbour.
Fethard lifeboat crew recovered the beached jet ski, towing it into the harbour and then rendered assistance with the care of the casualty.
Speaking about the incident Fethard RNLI volunteer helm John Colfer said: ‘It was a very positive outcome showing the teamwork achieved by the lifeguards, the Coast Guard helicopter and ourselves.’
John took the opportunity to remind all pleasure craft users to always wear a personal flotation device.
‘Stay with your craft in an emergency as it will keep you afloat and easy to locate. Make sure you are wearing suitable clothing for weather and water conditions, as warm air conditions do not mean warm water conditions.’