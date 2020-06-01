Wexford People

Back to Independent.ie

| 12.7°C Dublin

Wexford People

Close

Premium

Getting set for curtain up on a different world

CEO of Wexford Arts Centre Elizabeth Whyte. Expand

Close

CEO of Wexford Arts Centre Elizabeth Whyte.

CEO of Wexford Arts Centre Elizabeth Whyte.

CEO of Wexford Arts Centre Elizabeth Whyte.

PÁDRAIG BYRNE

It's hard to imagine what gigs and shows will look like in a post-Covid world. One of the endearing characteristics of Wexford Arts Centre has always been it's hustle and bustle.

Picking up your tickets at the box office; people passing and chatting on the stairs; grabbing a quick drink and trying to find those prime seats before curtain up. In a socially distanced world, these are things that could be lost forever.

The venue has already lost over 50 events, including two exhibitions and all of its weekly workshops up to this point.