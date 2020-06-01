Fr Odhran Furlong celebrates his silver jubilee in cathedral

Fr Odhran Furlong, who celebrated his silver jubilee Mass in St Aidan’s Cathedral, with his parents Tom and Angela, brother Tom Jnr, sister-in-law Louise and nephews, James and Dara

One of the most popular and highly respected priests in the county celebrated his silver jubilee last week.

Fr Odhran Furlong was joined by his parents, Tom and Angela, his brother, Tom Jnr, his sister-in-law, Louise, and nephews, James and Dara, for the special occasion on Thursday.

St Aidan's parish committee also acknowledged Fr Odhran and, in doing so, highlighted that the end of May and start of June is traditionally a time when priests celebrate anniversaries of their ordinations.

In their tribute, the committee members said that 'like weddings and religious professions' the most important milestones in people's lives are silver, ruby, gold and diamond jubilees.

'These are the most important milestones in a priest's life and for the community he serves,' said the committee.

'Our parish administrator, Fr Odhran, marks his silver jubilee or ordination [and] together with him we too give thanks to God for 25 years of great service to God and his people,' added the committee.

'We congratulate him for continuing to say 'yes' to the call of the good shepherd.'

The committee also said the parish was blessed for the last five years from 'the gifts that Odhran has been given from God'.

During his jubilee mass in St Aidan's Cathedral, Fr Odhran highlighted the fact that 'much of the work of priests is taken up with things they never thought about when training, including administration work and dealing with GDPR, and child protection.

Fr Odhran praised the staff in the cathedral and the parish committee and described them as making an invaluable contribution to the parish.

He spoke of his privileged position in terms of his ministerial work in the parish and of the sacramental role priests play in everything from baptisms, Holy Communion, Confirmation, weddings, tending to the sick and terminally ill, and other liturgical duties.

The mass was broadcast on the St Aidan's Cathedral webcam and, addressing those viewing online and those present in the cathedral, he said: 'I want to thank the people here present and the members of the committee.'

Fr Odhran spoke of his various roles and areas where he has ministered throughout the county including places like New Ross, Templeudigan, Gorey, Tara Hill, Rathnure, Rathgarogue, Cushinstown and Enniscorthy.

'They have all been part of a special journey over the last 25 years,' he said.

He also acknowledged his friendship and support from those within the Enniscorthy and Monart Union of Parishes and said there has always been a strong friendship there.

He acknowledged the people of Enniscorthy, people who moved to the town from other areas and those who arrived there from other countries.

Fr Odhran said his work as chaplain with Wexford County Board is something he enjoys immensely. He paid particular tribute to his family and said his nephew and niece had 'enriched everyone's life'.

'I thank God for this life of ministry and I always try to live life to the full,' he said.

