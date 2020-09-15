End of an era at the Heritage Park

It was undoubtedly the end of an era at the Irish National Heritage Park as General Manager Maura Bell finished up after 20 years.

With the park being a place that you can pass through centuries within a few footsteps, time has undoubtedly passed quickly for Maura as she leaves to focus on a brand new venture of her own.

'It only seems like the other day that I started at the Heritage Park,' the Labour councillor said. 'It was a real passion for tourism in Wexford that attracted me to the Heritage Park in the first place and I gave it my all. We made great progress with a dynamic team out there, a supportive board and of course many wonderful customers over the years.'

'It's somewhere that will always have a special place in my heart and I will always support the park in any way I can. I don't think people realise quite how much of a gem it is and the impact it has for the region. There's a whole new chapter starting there now with the Viking Destination and I'd love to be a part of it, but the timing just felt right to follow a dream I've had for a long time.' That dream is the setting up of a new glamping venture on a farm in Bridgetown, one which she hopes will be fully operational by 2022. 'I've always had this dream to develop my own project,' Maura explains. 'The idea is a glamping project that's a little bit different to normal. We have a bit of forest on the farm, so we're going to set up forester's cabins and tents in trees as well as having things like a café and a craft venue.' 'I'm also training in forest therapy, which is something that's new to Ireland. It's basically about reconnecting with nature and there's elements of mindfulness and that type of thing to it too. We're going to spend a bit of time getting everything right and we're hoping that the whole move towards staycations will still be around in 2022.' 'I will, however, miss everyone out at the Heritage Park,' Maura concluded. 'I wish them all the success in the world and I look forward to helping out in any way I can.'