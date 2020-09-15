Wexford People

Wexford People

End of an era at the Heritage Park

Manager Maura Bell departs to pursue 'dream' venture of Wexford glamping setup

Maura Bell at the Irish National Heritage Park during lockdown Expand

Maura Bell at the Irish National Heritage Park during lockdown

Pádraig Byrne

It was undoubtedly the end of an era at the Irish National Heritage Park as General Manager Maura Bell finished up after 20 years.

With the park being a place that you can pass through centuries within a few footsteps, time has undoubtedly passed quickly for Maura as she leaves to focus on a brand new venture of her own.

'It only seems like the other day that I started at the Heritage Park,' the Labour councillor said. 'It was a real passion for tourism in Wexford that attracted me to the Heritage Park in the first place and I gave it my all. We made great progress with a dynamic team out there, a supportive board and of course many wonderful customers over the years.'