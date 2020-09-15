Wexford People

'Do children have to go through this every time they get a sore throat?'

Kilmore mother speaks about her daughter's traumatic experience of getting tested for Covid-19

Emma Clooney with her children Izzy and Zach Expand

Emma Clooney with her children Izzy and Zach

Maria Pepper

A Wexford mother has spoken out about the 'horrific' experience endured by her eight-year old daughter who was sent for a Covid-19 test after developing a sore throat and a temperature.

Emma Clooney of Kilmore has made an emotional appeal for a more child-friendly test as a matter of urgency after her daughter Izzy was 'traumatised' by a visit to the test centre in Wexford.

Emma said she wanted to highlight the family's experience in the hope that it would prevent other youngsters from having to go through a similarly upsetting ordeal, now that children have returned to school and testing is expected to become commonplace.