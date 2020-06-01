Death of disgraced coach Ger Doyle

The death has taken place of the former national and Olympic swimming coach Gerard (Ger) Doyle who was jailed for six-and-a-half years in 2012 on charges of sexual assault against children at New Ross swimming pool where he was manager for many years.

The Wexford town native, of Emmet Place, who had also lived in New Ross, died suddenly on Friday last at the age of 59.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, his funeral Mass will take place privately today (Tuesday) at 12 noon and will be broadcast via the parish webcam.

Ger Doyle managed New Ross swimming pool for 26 years, becoming Leinster swimming coach in 1984 and being appointed national swimming coach in 1992, remaining in that position until 2005. He was coach of the Irish Olpmic team at the 2000 and 2004 Olympic Games.

In July 2012, he was jailed for six-and-a-half years after he was convicted on 34 counts of indecent assault and one charge of sexual assault, involving five boys aged between 10 and 15 years, at New Ross swimming pool between 1981 and 1993.

In 2016, four men who were abused by the former swimming coach when they were young boys, settled their High Court actions for damages, on undisclosed sums. They sued him and New Ross Town Council which owned and operated the swimming pool, as his employer, and the court was told the cases had been settled and could be struck out.

