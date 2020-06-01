Wexford People

Couple change pace to start an alpaca farm during lockdown

Her brother's death prompted Carmel Mahony to realise dream of running a farm

Carmel Mahony and Geoff Young with the alpacas. PHOTO BY AARON O&rsquo;REILLY. Expand

Carmel Mahony and Geoff Young with the alpacas. PHOTO BY AARON O’REILLY.

Maria Pepper

The tragic death a year ago of her brother Andrew Mann, a musician and Voice of Ireland finalist, gave Carmel Mahony the impetus to pursue her dream of establishing an alpaca farm.

The former fire fighter with Tallaght Fire Service and her partner Geoff Young, a mechanic, bought and moved into Riverstown Farm in Murrintown a week before the Covid-19 lockdown, and took possession of their first alpacas on the first anniversary of Andrew's death on May 18.

'It was a dream to have a farm and after Andrew died, it made me think that you have to try and make your dreams come true', said Carmel who moved to Murrintown from Coolgreaney, where she and Geoff lived for seven years.