Beloved dad MJ laid to rest after accident

Tributes paid to an outgoing, friendly gent with a big heart

The late MJ Malone

Brendan Keane

The funeral took place yesterday of a young father from Ballycarney whose death in an industrial accident on Thursday has left an entire community numb with grief and shock.

MJ Malone, from Ballyduff, Ballycarney, died following the accident which local gardai said occurred at around 9 a.m. on Thursday morning in Tomgarrow.

People throughout Enniscorthy are this week coming to terms with his passing and the sudden and unexpected nature of his death has compounded the grief felt within the community.