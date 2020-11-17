Wexford People

Nine common questions from new puppy owners


It&rsquo;s important to care for young puppies properly

Pete Wedderburn - Animal Doctor

An unexpected consequence of the COVID crisis has been a boom in people taking on new puppies. Many people have found themselves delighted to have a new canine friend, but bemused about many aspects of puppy care.

My advice is always "take the pup for a check up at the vet, and they will give you the advice you need while you are there". But for the sake of the readership of this column, here are the nine common questions that I get asked by new dog owners.

Why is my new puppy crying? Sometimes, the best way to understand pet behaviour is to imagine yourself being in your pet's situation: science tells us that pets often experience the same emotions as humans. So young animals are born into a family situation, and then when they are two or three months of age, they are suddenly, without warning, removed from their mother and siblings, and taken to a strange new place, with new humans, new surroundings, and very little to remind them of "home".

