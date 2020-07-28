Wexford People

Concern over increase in local pet thefts

Ella Doyle with one of the stolen pups Expand
Deputy James Browne Expand
Deputy Johnny Mythen Expand

Brendan Keane

Two of County Wexford's TDs have highlighted concerns they have over ongoing issues in relation to the theft of animals across the county and nationally.

Fianna Fáil TD, Deputy James Browne, has called for the setting up of a new criminal offence based around the theft of companion pets while Deputy Johnny Mythen, of Sinn Féin, also spoke to this newspaper about the issue.

The two TDs have raised their concerns in the wake of a recent incident that saw the Doyle family, from Enniscorthy, suffer the theft of their pet Springer Spaniel, Daisy, and seven of her seven-week-old pups.