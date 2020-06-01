Dental practice wins new award

Quirke Dental Surgeons in New Ross has been recognised with a WhatClinic Patient Service Award 2019, based on patient service excellence ratings from healthcare search engine WhatClinic.

WhatClinic analysed 12 months of data from users of its website, including patient review scores, feedback data and communication rates of listed clinics.

In 2019, over 5 million people visited WhatClinic's medical search directory to find and compare clinics, including Quirke Dental.

Quirke Dental Surgeons was only one of a small number of clinics on the website that met the high standards needed to qualify for the award.

To receive the Patient Service Award 2019, the clinic should have a consistently high ServiceScore rating, which measures the clinic's commitment to patient care over a whole year, and also receive exceptional feedback and reviews from potential and existing patients.

Dr Ursula Quirke said: 'This award represents a long-term dedication of our entire team and focus on creating positive patient experiences throughout their treatment journey. We are delighted to be recognised for our commitment to customer service. As a practice, it is something we focus on in everything we do and to receive such positive feedback from our patients is great.'

This award follows recent nominations for Colgate Caring Dentist of the Year and Colgate Dental Team of the Year in 2019, as well as Dental team of the Year and Dentist of the Year nominations in the Irish Health and Beauty awards in 2018. The practice was shortlisted for Sensodyne Sensitive Dentist of the Year in 2016 and was also awarded the WhatClinic Service award in 2017.

