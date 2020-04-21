All change for Wexford's BNI members

The Wexford based members of Business Network International (BNI) have been adapting to changes in the way businesses operate as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

BNI currently has 20 members in Wexford and they are part of a network involving 270,000 members across 70 countries.

Ordinarily, the members' meetings take place in the Ferrycarrig Hotel every Thursday morning at 7.30 a.m. However, the current crisis has meant BNI businesses all over the world have had to adapt and this is especially true in terms of how meetings are conducted.

Frances Moran, from local online business training company, Dulann Wexford, is the local BNI chapter President.

She said: 'As BNI members we have had to adapt our in-person networking meetings to a cloud based platform to continue our networking.'

'Referrals are the best way to grow your business [and] BNI is the world leader in networking and generating quality referrals,' she added.

Ms Moran said there has been an increase in visitor numbers to the online meetings.

Dulann Ireland continues to operate as an 'Essential Services Provider' under the latest Public Health Guidelines as published by the Department of An Taoiseach on March 28.

Dulann Ireland is headed by Damian Donlon and Matthias Kausch, and according to Ms Moran, the organisation, along with a dedicated production team, have worked tirelessly in generating new online course builds that are available through all Dulann franchises nationwide.

'To quote Benjamin Franklin "out of adversity comes opportunity",' said Ms Moran.

Another Wexford based member of the BNI is charted building surveyor, Gary Morris, who also described how things have changed.

'As a result of Covid-19, the BNI responded by transforming weekly meetings to online using the Zoom app,' said Mr Morris.

He echoed Ms Moran's comment about an upswing in numbers attending as visitors and said there was great success in going online.

'Businesses are now recognising the essential value in networking and how it can deliver new business,' he said. 'Members also recognise the value of being a member of a network and the inherent support it provides, when everyone is in lockdown.'

Meanwhile, Ms Moran pointed out that, in addition to her own business, a number of other members already had a business with an online focus, including the likes of Restorapic.

'Others have redirected to expand their online offering,' she said.

The Wexford BNI Network has passed €800,000 of confirmed business in the last 12 months.

Ms Moran said a number of new applications for BNI membership have been received from businesses in County Wexford.

