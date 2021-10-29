Wexford Gardaí seize cannabis ‘jellies’ in early morning stop

GARDAÍ in Wexford seized a large quantity of cannabis infused jellies along with cannabis and cocaine after pulling over a vehicle that came to their attention in Wexford town this morning (Friday).

The commercially packaged jellies or “edibles”, branded ‘Chuckles’ and ‘Sweetartz’ were labelled that they contain cannabis and were sent for analysis. The growth in popularity of these types of cannabis edibles are a particular concern, most especially around Halloween, as they can easily be mistaken by children for normal sweets.

In a statement, gardaí urged the public: “If you see packages like the ones shown or similar, please contact your local garda station, 999 or 112. This type of packaging may attract children to consume the contents, causing a serious health concern.”

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has also urged parents to be careful, saying if their children were unwittingly given a packet of cannabis jellies they were likely to eat more than one sweet meaning “overdosing is a very likely outcome”.

There is a growing availability in Ireland of food products that contain significant amounts of the psychoactive cannabis component known as tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). These products are intentionally packaged to resemble popular brands to avoid detection.

So far this year in Ireland, six children aged under 10 have required medical treatment after eating cannabis jellies, which they believed were normal sweets.

The driver of the car in this case was arrested and detained at Wexford Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.