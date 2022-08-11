Wexford fire crews battle wildfires across the county as up to 30 acres burns in Ferns

It’s been a busy evening for Co Wexford Fire Service as they battled a number of wildfires which threatened to engulf parts of the Wexford countryside. The entire county is currently under an orange forest fire warning with the current heatwave causing tinderbox conditions.

The fire service are still at the scene of a major blaze in Ferns with flames visible for miles around and plumes of smoke rising into the North Wexford countryside. At least five units of the fire service are at the scene and it’s understood that they were alerted by locals who spotted the smoke at around 4 p.m. and immediately called it in.

Farmers and other passers-by immediately rushed to assist in any way that they could and roll away hay bales in a bid to prevent any further spread.

Working in incredibly difficult conditions, it’s reported that the fire fighters had largely contained the blaze and brought it under control shortly after 8 p.m., however, a sizeable amount of work was required in dampening things down to stop it from re-igniting.

A local eye witness estimated that up to 30 acres of land could have been burnt in the blaze.

Gardaí are also at the scene and people are being asked to avoid the area and, in particular, to keep roads clear at Newtown, Craan and near Ferns GAA pitch to allow easy access for fire brigades.

The fire service were simultaneously called to the scene of another wildfire at Crosstown, just outside Wexford town, this evening as a blaze erupted in a barley field. Thankfully, it seemed it was much smaller than the one in Ferns and was quickly brought under control.

In addition, there were also unconfirmed reports of smoke on Mount Leinster on the Carlow border this evening.

With the weather set to remain hot and dry for the coming days, the public are being urged to avoid lighting campfires or barbecues in woodland or dunes at the beach; do not block forest entrances or roads when parking and report any wildfires to the authorities immediately.