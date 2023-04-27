Young Wexford sailors set for eight-day voyage of empowerment aboard tall ship ‘Pelican of London’

Daragh Sheridan, CEO of Sail Training Ireland with Jodie Neary, Dr. Caroline Roche, Aideen McGuigan and Eoin McPartland of Energia Renewables as Energia and Sail Training Ireland announced they are partnering for a Voyage of Empowerment for 24 young people from the south-east aboard tall ship The Pelican of London, which will sail from Dublin to Rosslare from May 27 to June 4.

A group of young sailors from across the south east will go on the voyage of empowerment this summer as part of a programme run by Sail Training Ireland. On May 27 a crew consisting of 24 young people will set sail from Dublin on tall ship the Pelican of London for an eight-day voyage upon the high seas.

During the voyage, the crew will learn various skills including teamwork, communication and leadership, and they will also learn about the marine environment and carry out marine science experiments and lab work while on-board. The Pelican of London will dock in Rosslare on June 4 where an awards ceremony for the crew will be held.

Irish energy company Energia Renewables has partnered with Sail Training Ireland to sponsor the project and Jodie Neary, Offshore Stakeholder and Engagement Manager of Energia said, “We’re excited to partner with Sail Training Ireland to support their mission developing young people’s life skills through sail training. Sail Training Ireland does fantastic work building stepping stones for young people to enter employment, particularly in the maritime industry while also preserving the long maritime history of Ireland.

“Energia Renewables’ vision is to deliver cleaner, more sustainable energy for Ireland and our partnership with Sail Training Ireland demonstrates our commitment to the communities in which we operate. We believe in the energy and potential of young people. Investing in youth development is critically important in building a sustainable future for Ireland, and we look forward to the positive impact that this partnership will have.”

Daragh Sheridan, CEO of Sail Training Ireland, added, “We’re delighted to have Energia’s support for our upcoming voyage. Sail Training Ireland offers an unforgettable experience for our young people, and we are proud to work with Energia Renewables as a leading Irish energy company to make this voyage even more accessible for participants. We look forward to making this a successful voyage for all involved.

“Sail Training Ireland offers sail training voyages to young people from a range of backgrounds and abilities. The voyages help to develop essential life skills such as leadership, teamwork, and communication, while also building self-confidence and resilience.”