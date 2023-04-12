Young dolphin washes up on Wexford beach after falling foul of choppy waters

This comes after a tiger shark washed up at Kilmore last week.

Just a week after a 14-foot long tiger shark washed up at Kilmore Quay another large marine mammal has been found on one of Wexford’s coastal areas. On Easter Monday evening Theresa Kelly was out walking her dog on St Margaret’s beach when she came across what was later to be confirmed as a common dolphin.

Although not quite as large as the tiger shark, this dolphin was nonetheless an unexpected sight for Theresa.

“I’ve seen seals and birds washed up on the beach but never a dolphin,” she said. “It seems unusual that we’ve had these two incidents occurring so close to one another.”

According to Mick Berry of Coastwatch Ireland, these mammals are swimming in Irish waters due to temperatures being warmer than normal. And Mick believes the dolphin at St Margaret’s was most likely a younger mammal which got into trouble in choppy waters.

“The fact it’s a smaller dolphin means it could have got knocked around in the waves and collided with some of the rocks off the coast,” he said.

The Irish Whale and Dolphin Group monitor all instances of species coming ashore, and its Stranding Officer Stephanie Levesque said the number of dolphins landing on Irish beaches was on the rise.

“Stranding numbers have increased this year, the common dolphin has been washing up on more beaches,” she said. "Ideally in a situation like this it would be taken for post-mortem but we don’t currently have the facilities to carry those out.

“Members of the public should contact us for advise on what to do if they come across a dolphin, but I would say that if it’s in a place with a lot of footfall to contact your local council and request they remove it. If it’s in a secluded area it can be left there as it’s an important foodstuff for the rest of the wildlife.”

With the peak months for stranded mammals now passed, Stephanie is hopeful there won’t be any further dolphins or sharks arriving on Wexford beaches, but she says rising sea levels and temperatures are impacting the environments of these marine creatures.

“It’s hard to say whether climate change has a part to play, I would say it’s partially but not wholly to blame.”

The Irish Whale and Dolphin Group can be contacted on (065) 905 1763