Young artists promote Rosslare at inaugural competition

Prize winners in the Young Artist of the Year in the Cois Barry Art competition were presented to Tessa King, Lilianna Krupska, Leipa Pecivlaityte. Freya Howlin (2nd), Ruth Stafford (1st), Orlaith Gorman and Dara Byrne.

The artistic talent of Rosslare’s younger generations was celebrated at Cois Barry Community House last week as it honoured the winners of its inaugural art competition. Open to primary school children the competition asked entrants to create a piece of art on the theme of how to promote Rosslare as a tourist attraction.

And over 50 children submitted their work, leaving judge Vernon Brown with a difficult task of choosing the winners. After much deliberation Leah Jansen was chosen as the overall winner and received a voucher for Spectrum Art in Wexford town for her work. The other winners were Dara Byrne (third class), Ruth Stafford (fourth class), Tessa King (fifth class), and Lilianna Krupska (sixth class).

“We wanted to do something for the kids during the winter time, the theme was on how to promote Rosslare,” explained David Clancy of Cois Barry. “We’d like to thanks the FDYS and the community centre in Rosslare Strand for their help, the plan is to run this competition on an annual basis and expand it to include the entire Rosslare district.”