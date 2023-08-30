WWETB abolishes fees for all PLC courses in Wexford

The new WWETB Wexford College of Further Education and Training in Clonard where PLC courses will take place.

The Waterford and Wexford Education and Training Board (WWETB) has announced the elimination of fees for all its PLC programmes as it prepares to open a new College of Further Education and Training in Clonard.

The abolition of fees is being implemented with immediate effect and all students enrolling in PLC courses for the coming academic year will benefit.

There will still be a nominal course contribution of €200 for all PLC courses, to cover operational costs and certain courses will also require students to rent kits instead of purchasing expensive equipment or materials, to reduce the financial burden. On completion of courses where kits are rented, students will be reimbursed the rental costs.

PLC courses continue to be a popular choice for those who have completed their Leaving Certificate and even for students who are a few years out of school.

With a shortage of trained professionals across a number of trades and careers, WWETB is playing its part in ensuring that there are sufficient education and training programmes in the south east to deal with the shortages, according to a spokesperson.

PLC courses will be delivered in Wexford town at the new Wexford College of Further Education and Training in Clonard. They include Healthcare, Nursing Studies, Early Learning, Art and Office Administration, to name but a few.

Selskar College principal Mick Weafer, principal of Selskar College in Wexford said he is delighted with the level of interest in PLC courses this year.

"We provide a wide range of nationally recognised QQI level 5 courses, offering students the opportunity to launch an exciting educational journey”, he said.

“As principal of Selskar College, I am delighted to be in a position to provide the courses in our new state-of-the-art facility, Wexford College of Further Education and Training. This is an exciting time for education and training in Wexford.”

Mick explained how the work experience programme provides a significant advantage to students, offering a substantial edge in the marketplace through well-established workplace links.

The programme also links to third level, giving students the opportunity to look beyond PLC, if they choose to go further with their studies.

PLC courses including Healthcare, Childcare, Business, Engineering Technology, Fitness Health, Beauty Therapy and Hairdressing are also running in Enniscorthy and Gorey

As in Wexford, the Enniscorthy and Gorey PLC programmes have built up important links with local businesses, ensuring that quality work placements are available for their students.

Principal Iain Wickham has highlighted the availability of the Erasmus Plus programme for students, which he described as a unique and exciting opportunity for students to complete three-week work placements in Sweden and Spain.

Approximately 30 students are selected each year to take part in the fully-funded programme. “It really is an amazing opportunity for students to travel and experience work life in a place outside their own community”.

PLC courses in Wexford, Ennsiscorthy and Gorey are now open for applications. For more information visit http://www.selskarcollege.ie/ (Wexford PLC courses), www.enniscorthyccfe.ie (Enniscorthy PLC courses) and www.goreyife.ie (Gorey PLC courses).