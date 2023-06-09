World-renowned Irish plate spinner remembered as thousands of children join nationwide circus project

The Irish Street Arts, Circus and Spectacle Network (ISACS), which has its headquarters in Wexford town, is distributing 4,000 spinning plates to every library in Ireland as part of a project called Circus Explored, honouring the memory of the late Irish world record holding plate spinner David Spathaky.

Children all over the country are being offered the the opportunity to learn the skill of plate spinning by picking up free plates from their local library and tapping into special teaching tutorials.

ISACS is a partner with Creative Ireland and is presenting the ‘Circus Explored’ project as part of Cruinniú na nÓg – Irelands National day of Creativity for young people on Saturday, June 10. Free spinning plates are available from Wexford Library and county libraries throughout the country.

In promoting the initiative, ISACS is also taking the opportunity to remember the legendary David Spathaky, the Guinness world record holder in plate spinning, who lived in Castletownbere, Co Cork and died earlier this year.

In 1991, Spathaky and Sue Broadway set themselves the challenge of becoming record breakers by spinning plates live on television in Tokyo. They managed to spin 91 plates, a record that was only beaten once, in 1991, again by David, this time assisted by Debbie Wooley in Bangkok, Thailand, where they spun a phenomenal 108 plates and the record stands to this day.

David Spathaky was born in Portadown, Co Armagh and settled in West Cork after travelling the world. He was not oblivious to the differences between North and South and the desire for political will and change was something very close to his heart, according to ISACS director Lucy Medleycott.

"He was a natural innovator, a maverick, an agitator and a subversive. All these traits made him a radical pioneer in circus which he used as a way to influence change”, she said.

The Circus Explored project is supported through the Shared Island initiative and includes a North South Youth circus exchange with Young people from In Your Space in Derry and Circusful in Belfast having just returned from a visit to the Mayhem Youth Circus Festival led by Galway Community Circus.

David Spathaky sadly passed away in February of this year and the ‘Circus Explored’ project aims to honour his legacy and inspire the circus artists of the future, north and south of the border.