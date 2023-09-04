Work commences on new Wexford water reservoir which will ‘greatly enhance’ supply for long-suffering residents

Construction has began on a new reservoir which will “greatly enhance” water supply in the wider Castlebridge, Curracloe, Ballymurn, Crossabeg, Glenbrien and Oilgate areas.

Following on from the laying of a 1.95 km pipeline to upgrade the water services in the Castlebridge, Airfield Road, Glasganny, Mullinagower areas, work on a new reservoir at the Kilmallock treatment plant in Ballymurn commences today, Monday, September 4.

The installation of this new reservoir tank adjacent to the water treatment plant will, according to Councillor George Lawlor, “provide 24 hours of stored treated water”.

“In the past many of these townlands suffered greatly with extremely regular loss of supply,” continued Cllr Lawlor. “If an issue occurred at the plant the higher areas in particular were left without supply, often for days.

“This new reservoir, which will take 10 months to complete, will be a further move in ensuring continuity and security of supply to the long suffering residents of the Castlebridge area and beyond.”