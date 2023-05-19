Woman airlifted from Wexford with suspected heart-attack as local Emergency Department remains closed

The National Ambulance Service were forced to call on the assistance of the Coast Guard Rescue 117 helicopter this afternoon after a woman suffered a suspected heart-attack.

With the Emergency Department at Wexford General Hospital still out of action since a major fire ripped through the building at the beginning March, paramedics made the rapid decision to summon a helicopter to get the patient to University Hospital Waterford as quickly as possible.

An ambulance rushed to tend to the woman, reportedly aged in her 60s, at her home in the Blackwater area. She was assessed by paramedics, who brought her by ambulance as far as Wexford Wanderers Rugby Club on the outskirts of Wexford town, where the Coast Guard helicopter met them and the woman was “transferred to Waterford for definitive care”.

With the combined effort of both agencies, it was hoped that the woman had reached University Hospital Waterford on time and would make a recovery.