Willie Roche named president of Wexford Lions Club for second time

Willie Roche has been named as the president of the Wexford Lions Club for the second time having previously held the role in 2015. At the Lions monthly meeting at Wexford Golf Club outgoing president Michael Phelan handed over the chains of office to Willie who has been an active member since 2011.

Willie is a respected member of the Selskar Abbey team and is highly knowledgeable on local history. He has a strong background in community work, having previously been a member of the 2nd Wexford Scouts and eventually becoming the Ferns Diocesan Commissioner of the CBSI. During his working career with the ESB he took on an electrical project at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Kitovu, Uganda, which was run by the Medical Missionaries of Mary.

After an inspection by Willie and briefing from the Ugandan Electricity Board, it was noted that the hospital could only receive electricity for 12 hours per day. In order to improve the electrical installation at the hospital, fundraising events were held in Wexford and Dublin and help from Electric-Aid enabled the installation in 2001 of low energy light fittings, in 2004 the fitting of solar panels and in 2005 the installation of a new diesel generator and switchgear.

Speaking on the night following the handover Willie said, “As the newly elected President of Wexford Lions Club, I wish to welcome you all here tonight. The past year has been exceptional for Wexford Lions Club and one that will go down in the history our club. First, we had the honour of one of our club members, Gerald Cashman, being elected as District Governor. We then went on to hold a very successful National Convention in Wexford. Finally, we won the All-Ireland Lions Club of the year award.

"These major events don’t just happen without the work and dedication of all the club members and the leadership of our President Michael Phelan. I am looking forward to the year ahead with activities such as the carers’ weekend, Trabolgan holiday, fundraising for our Christmas Food Appeal and our Christmas cards. I also hope to introduce some new activities to help the people of Wexford with their well-being.”

The night continued with further celebrations as two Wexford Lion Club members received awards in recognition of their service and dedication to the Lions. Hilda Conway and Lion Dan Redmond received The Melvin Jones Fellow Award which highlights dedication and service to the Lions Club. Named after the founder of the club, The Fellowship Award is the highest form of recognition and “embodies humanitarian ideas consistent with the nature and purpose of Lionism”.

Both long-standing members of Wexford Lions Club, Hilda Conway and Dan Redmond are “exceptional leaders within their community”, said PRO Nicole Gabbett. “They are always willing to lend a helping hand and work tirelessly to make positive changes in the lives of those around them. Their kindness and empathy are contagious, inspiring others to follow in their footsteps and make a difference. Their leadership style within the club is a shining example of how to lead with integrity and compassion.”