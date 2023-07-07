Wheelchair accessible van means Wexford gynaecological patients can be transferred in ‘dignified manner’

The donation of a wheelchair accessible van to Wexford Hospital will enable women to be “transferred between departments in a safe and dignified manner without delays”.

The van was donated by the The Friends of Wexford General Hospital (FOWGH) who recognised the need for inpatients receiving specialised urgent gynaecological ultrasound scanning to be transported to the Outpatients Department which sits apart from the main hospital.

After a request for funding was made to FOWGH and the vehicle was sourced by a local business, the group presented the van to the hospital.

"The ability of FOWGH to facilitate the provision of this vehicle is totally due to the generosity of the people of Co Wexford who continue to make donations,” said Mary Kerr. “We act as a conduit between the public and the hospital and ensure that the experience of patients and their families is a positive one. The board of FOWGH is run on a voluntary basis and all funds raised (apart from governance requirements) is used for the benefit of the patients in the hospital.”