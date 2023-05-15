Wheelchair access to Wexford Arts Centre still ‘impossible’ despite €2.5 million investment focused on accessibility

As the ribbon was officially cut on Wexford Arts Centre’s €2.5 million extension in October of last year, it was heralded as as move that would make the former Town Hall building in Cornmarket fully accessible for the first time in its 250-year history.

However, Cathaoirleach of Wexford County Council George Lawlor said that, despite the multi-million euro investment, wheelchair users were still finding it “impossible” to access the building as a result of the hill and footpaths outside.

"The recent work on Wexford Arts Centre focused on accessibility,” he noted. “But access to the building is still impossible for wheelchair users. There is no dished footpath outside the building.

"€2.5 million was spent on the building to improve access and people can’t even get up on the footpath to get into it. Can we sort this out as a matter of urgency?”

Director of Services Sinead Casey noted that there was a dished footpath near the front door of the building, however, Cllr Lawlor pointed out that it was on a bend and at the steepest part of the hill.

"We have an obligation to provide access to the building,” Ms Casey said. “But given the topography of the ground, it is quite difficult.”

Cllr Lawlor suggested that there would be little difficulty in installing a dished footpath closer to Clayton Whites Hotel for access.

Ms Casey said that she would bring the matter to the Borough Engineer.