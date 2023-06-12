Wexford’s Red Books to honour Joyce with special Bloomsday celebrations

Having recently topped a poll which asked readers across Ireland to vote on their favourite independent bookstore, Wexford’s Red Books is riding high at the moment. It has expanded its empire into the north of the county with a new store in Gorey and is swiftly becoming a mecca for all those of a literary persuasion throughout Wexford.

So it should come as no surprise that the store will commemorate James Joyce’s Ulysees this Friday, June 16 with a series of Bloomsday events. Harking back to the decade in which the book was published, Red Books will host a 1920s fashion competition on the night and a Joyce-themed open-mic at 7.30 p.m. The open-mic will include a lecture on Joyce with an authentic depiction of life in 1920s Ireland and a special guest appearance from Irish-Australian poet Nathanael O’Reilly.

Nathanael teaches creative writing at the University of Texas at Arlington and his work appears in over 100 journals and anthologies published in 14 countries, including Another Chicago Magazine, Anthropocene, Cordite, The Elevation Review, Identity Theory, New World Writing Quarterly, Trasna, Westerly and Wisconsin Review. He is poetry editor for Antipodes: A Global Journal of Australian/New Zealand Literature.

Nathanael said he is “very excited to visit Wexford” a county which he describes as being at “the epicentre of Irish writing”. Nathanael was published in the most recent issue of The Wexford Bohemian, Wexford’s own literary journal based out of Red Books and edited by Álanna Hammel.

The rest of the evening will follow a similar theme to Red Books monthly open-mics, Outspoken, hosted by Álanna and Deirdre McGarry, which have led to the discovery and development of many writers and readers throughout the county. Submissions are currently open for the fifth issue of The Wexford Bohemian which is a new writer’s special. Submissions must be sent in before June 28. For more information on submission guidelines, visit wexfordbohemian.com