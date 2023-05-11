Wexford’s Pride on the Park will advocate for all corners of the community

This year’s Pride in the Park will focus on solidarity and the power of community as organisers work to create a safe space for all who attend the event. Now in its fourth year, Pride in the Park will take place in Min Ryan Park on Saturday, May 27 and will feature performances from Wexford-based musicians Peer Pleasure, Andrei Boyd, and Lilli O’Brien Dobbs, and spoken word pieces and music from FDYS’s LGBT+ group Orbit.

Kicking off their Pride season and returning to the south east for their second year running are drag queens from Cork’s Haus of Mockie Ah! In addition, Pride in the Park once again plays host to a whole range of stalls from small businesses as well as to a number of community-based organisations united in the fight against social inequality in Co Wexford.

After the family-friendly celebrations wind down in Min Ryan Park, the Pride After Party kicks off in Wexford Arts Centre. This features a variety of LGBTQIA+ performances from Disgraceful Cabaret hosted by Poppy De Scarce.

“We’re all greatly looking forward to this year’s Pride in the Park and Pride After Party. It’s a lot of work for such a small committee, but it’s worth it because these events go beyond joy and celebration,” said treasurer Vic Kelly-Victor. “They mean something to so many people, whether it’s connection, belonging, visibility, or safety. Building on last year’s theme of queer joy, this year also highlights the importance of community building, intersectional solidarity, and the power of visibility for the LGBQTIA+ community in the face of growing hostility. We’re coming together to reaffirm that there is a place for LGBTQIA+ people in Wexford and across Irish society.”

As an organisation, Wexford Pride has experienced huge growth in the past 12 months, with the establishment of an LGBTQIA+ support group in Enniscorthy, fortnightly social meet-up Tea on The Quay in Wexford town, and a monthly book club. In addition, it has held seasonal events including a Halloween Ball and Queer Christmas Market. Most recently, it launched the queer zine ‘Aiteach’, which shares the experiences of LGBTQIA+ people across Co Wexford.

And, Vic says the Pride in the Park is for all members of the community, for every race, religion or creed.

“Wexford Pride is committed to supporting, uplifting and advocating for all corners of our community,” they said. “Every segment of the LGBTQIA+ community is welcome, including members of BIPOC (black, indigenous, and other people of colour), Traveller, Roma, and immigrant groups. We recognise that the LGBQTIA+ identity can intersect with many other lived experiences and identities. As such, we are committed to challenging all forms of racism, ableism and queerphobia to maintain a safe space for all who attend our events, including Pride in the Park.”

Rían Browne is the public relations officer for Wexford Pride and he admits theirs is a community which continues to face discrimination and resistance on an almost daily basis.

“It is tough to be queer at the moment,” says Rian. “Queer identity is being treated as a wedge issue to generate moral panic in the media. Particularly as a trans person, hearing this rhetoric can be incredibly isolating and cause considerable fear. However, through our work, I’ve come to realise that the antidote to bigotry is truly in building community.

"We’ve experienced huge growth in the last year and have had the privilege of watching connections build and support networks form, be they between individuals or between organisations invested in the same fight for social equality. Pride in the Park is a culmination of the relationships, trust and creativity by people coming together to create better! It is an event forged in the shared belief that LGBQTIA+ folks deserve to be accepted and respected and are entitled to occupy space in society in their fullest and most authentic selves. There is huge power in being part of an event like this.”