Wexford’s Oyster Lane Theatre Group issue open invitation for information night ahead of production of ‘The Producers’

Members of Oyster Lane Theatre with Marian O' Leary (second from left) who has been nominated for an AIMS awards.

Oyster Lane Theatre Group have issued an open invitation to an information night on Thursday, June 1 in Gaelscoil Charman in Whiterock Hill, in anticipation of their upcoming Wexford production of the hit Broadway show ‘The Producers’.

The group will outline details of auditions and character descriptions and give an introduction to the production team including the AIMS award-winning Stephen Acton who will direct the show.

Johnny Smith and Patrick Clancy who have been involved with the group since its foundation, will serve as choreographer and musical director respectively.

An outline will be given of the various characters that people can audition for, songs in the show and the dates and times for auditions and call-backs.

The production will run from November 28 to December 1 in the National Opera House.

‘The Producers,’ based on Mel Brook’s 1968 film of the same name, tells the story of producer Max Bialystock’s and accountant Leo Bloom’s attempt to make money by staging the worst musical ever on Broadway.

However, against all odds their show is a huge success. A laugh-out-loud crowd-pleasing farce with show-stopping musical numbers, ‘The Producers’ has been a smash hit since it debuted in 2001.

Oyster Lane Theatre Group have received two nominations for this year’s AIMS Awards Marian O’Leary is nominated for the Mary Kelly Unsung Hero Award for her dedication to the group since it was established 1994 while Neal O’Leary is nominated in the Best Comedian category for his performance as Gomez in ‘The Addams Family.’

The winners will be announced at the AIMS National Awards Festival on Saturday, June 17 in Killarney.