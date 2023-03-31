Wexford’s new SETU campus should have an Olympic-sized swimming pool – Cllr Leonard Kelly

A Wexford councillor has called for the building of an Olympic-sized swimming pool as part of the proposed new third level South East Technological University (SETU) campus in Wexford town.

Cllr Leonard Kelly, Independent won unanimous approval from his fellow councillors on Wexford Borough District Council for a request to be made to SETU to investigate the feasibility of installing a 50-metre pool in the new development.

Wexford County Council recently signed documents for the compulsory purchase of lands between Whiterock and Killeens for the new campus with the 55-acre site is expected to be in the ownership of the local authority within the next six months.

Cllr Kelly said now that progress is being made on an earmarked site for the long-awaited university development, it would be a great opportunity to consider the building of a 50-metre swimming pool, to cater for young swimmers in Wexford and the south-east region.

"We have four extremely well-run swimming clubs in County Wexford catering for a large number of children but there is dearth of Wexford swimmers representing Ireland. We also have many other swimming clubs around the region.

"If there was a 50-metre swimming pool in the south east, it would be well used. There are three Olympic pools in the Republic of Ireland – two in Dublin and one at the University of Limerick – but none in the south east.

“There is an ideal opportunity here and I think we should at least investigate the possibility of installing a pool as part of the new SETU campus”, he said.

The motion was seconded by Cllr David Hynes and passed unanimously by the Council.