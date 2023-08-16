Wexford’s Main Street being left like a rubbish dump on weekend mornings

Given the hours she personally dedicates to keeping Wexford town looking beautiful, Chairperson of Wexford Tidy Towns Phil Murphy can only shake her head in dismay as she walks along North Main Street on weekend mornings.

The place looks like a bomb site. Pizza boxes, chip wrappers, cans and bottles all kicked and strewn around. It flies completely in the face of all the work that she and her dedicated team of volunteers do.

"This is most weekends," she says dejectedly. “Lads are coming along and kicking all this stuff around the place. I know people give out about the council, but on Sunday mornings at 6 a.m. this is the type of thing they have to face into. Nobody should have to deal with that.”

Phil believes the problem is two-fold. Firstly, you have businesses leaving their rubbish out overnight for collection, even on Saturday nights when there's no collection on Sunday.

Then drunken louts are coming along and throwing it around.

"I don’t know why they do it,” she said. “It was the same when they kept destroying the flowers that we had planted."

Only one of the two problems can bring a quick resolution. Wexford Tidy Towns are now calling on businesses to keep their rubbish in until closer to collection time in a bid to prevent it being scattered all over the Main Street.

"What we do won’t work unless local businesses work with us," Phil said. “Most businesses are absolutely fantastic. We’d just urge a couple more to come on board with us and help improve the situation a bit.”