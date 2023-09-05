Wexford’s emergency services showcase their skills in annual parade

Over 10,000 people attended Wexford’s first ever National Services Day parade as the men and women responsible for saving lives in the county showcased their work for the public. The parade itself was led by Johnny Fowler and the Organisation of National Ex-Service Personnel (O.N.E.) with a representative from each organisation in attendance carrying their respective flags. With 15 groups in attendance, there more than 200 emergency services members in the parade.

Following the parade, the public were invited to meet members of the services and both discuss their work and sample the equipment they use on the job. Fire engines, Garda vehicles, an RNLI lifeboat, and ambulances, were all explored by eager children who were then show the basics of CPR and tasked with an emergency skills challenge where they completed 10 activities at different emergency services displays to earn a special National Services Day certificate.

Adding a fun element to proceedings, the children’s disco saw appearances from Sponge Bob and Scooby Doo and a rendition of Baby Shark from members of the emergency services. A demonstration from the Irish Coast Guard helicopter Rescue 117 saw the pilot and crew hover at a low height and winch a crew member out to simulate a rescue.

The day concluded with a medal ceremony where the Mayor of Wexford John Hegarty, Leas-Cathaoirleach, Wexford County Council Ger Carthy and Wexford County Council Manager Tom Enright presented the National Services Day medal to representatives of each service.

Speaking after the event, organisers Lorraine Galvin and David Maguire said, "it was a great success, down to the involvement of all emergency services who worked tirelessly on the day and indeed leading up to the event to put on such a great display. We are also very grateful to Wexford County Council for sponsoring the event along with our partners Wexford People, O 'Brien’s Cafe, Jenny’s cupcakes, Trimmers Lane Cafe and Point Blanc. We hope to see everyone again for an even bigger event next year, the first Saturday in September 2024."

Rosslare Harbour RNLI was one of the groups represented at the event and its PRO, Larry Dunne, said, “It was truly heartening to witness all the folk from the diverse frontline services in Co Wexford gathered at one venue. The number of citizens who choose to volunteer and/or make a career in assisting and protecting others is truly remarkable.”