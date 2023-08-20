Wexford’s emergency accommodation figures ‘inaccurate’ – ‘people are just defeated trying to get shelter’

Figures showing that 49 family units were in emergency accommodation in Wexford in the last week of June have been questioned in the council chambers in Carricklawn. Querying the accuracy of those figures, Rosslare councillor Jim Codd said the extent of homelessness in the county was not being fully documented by the council.

“We are in a dire position with 12,250 people in emergency accommodation nationally, but how many people from the Rosslare Municipal District (RMD) are now living in emergency accommodation? And how many are being refused emergency accommodation?” he asked housing officer Caroline Creane. “I’m being contacted by people on a daily basis who are being turned away (from emergency accommodation). I don’t believe the figures I’ve received are accurate. I believe we have many, many more sleeping on floors, sleeping on sofas, because they’re just defeated trying to get shelter.”

"I’ve asked here numerous times about a motion I put down, which was supported by Councillor Carthy, about emergency accommodation in the RMD, have any steps been taken to secure that?”

“Where did you get the figures you think are incorrect?” asked Ms Creane in response.

“Martina Donohue. She said there were 49 family units in emergency accommodation, I believe it’s far more than that,” replied Cllr Codd.

“I’ll get an update from the homeless co-ordinator,” said Ms Creane. “We do put out expressions of interest looking for providers to supply emergency accommodation, but the last two times we didn’t get anyone coming forward.”