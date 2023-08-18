Wexford’s Colman Doyle properties to be auctioned in ‘significant development for the town’

Five lots with individual guide prices ranging from €675,000 down to €75,000 will go under the hammer of Sherry Fitzgerald Radford

Lot 3, a trio of shops at 66/67/70a South Main Street and Gibson's Store to the rear off Peter Street, with a guide price of €600,000.

Lot 2, a three-storey commercial building with a loft on the corner of South Main Street and Peter Street, has a guide price of €325,000.

Lot 1, a three-storey business premises at 120 South Main Street with extensive extension onto King Street, including the stock, has a guide price of €675,000.

One of the biggest commercial property sales in Wexford town history is due to take place next month with an auction of the Colman Doyle shops in South Main Street which have been vacant for over three years.

Five lots with individual guide prices ranging from €675,000 down to €75,000, will go under the hammer of Sherry Fitzgerald Radford auctioneers in the Talbot Hotel at 12 noon on September 22.

The sale represents a large proportion of the buildings in South Main Street into Peter Street and King Street, and is being carried out on behalf of the administrators of the estate of the late Colette Doyle who ran the well-known family business empire with her brother Colman Doyle.

Neither sibling had families of their own and the business passed to Colette Doyle following her brother’s death in 2015. When Colette passed away in January 2020, it is understood she did not leave a will, necessitating a complicated legal process to establish her heirs.

The successful Colman Doyle businesses which were a household name in Wexford for many years, were closed following Colette Doyle’s death and the staff were laid off.

The furniture, lighting, carpet and home ware shops have remained unoccupied ever since, with all the stock still visible on the shelves inside, and now that the properties are ready to be sold, the contents are to be auctioned with them.

Over the past three years, as solicitors worked through the probate process, Wexford County Council officials and members expressed concern about such a large number of properties being left vacant on the Main Street in Wexford, although they have remained in good condition.

This makes the sale a long-overdue and very significant one, according to auctioneer John Radford who revealed that a huge amount of work has gone into bringing the properties to the market.

"It is very exciting news that these prominent properties are now ready to go to auction”, he said. “It’s unusual for any regional town to have such a large portfolio of properties coming to the market from the same vendor.

"I think they will sell very well and when they are sold it’s going to bring a lot of new energy to that part of Wexford town. It will be a big plus for other retailers in the area to have such substantial buildings back in active use.”

Mr Radford said he expects widespread interest in the properties and foresees a strong display of confidence in Wexford at the auction in September.

"I think it’s a significant development for the town. It’s a major step forward for the general area and it will tie in with Wexford County Council’s regeneration plan for the south end of Wexford which includes the Trinity Wharf project and the development of the old Tesco and Dun Mhuire Theatre sites”.

Lot number 1 with a guide prices of €675,000 is 120 South Main Street, a large three-storey business premises with spacious shop floors, offices, stores and staff areas, including an extension to the rear off King Street which has a large showroom with a canteen and other staff facilities and car parking.

Lot 2 is 96/98 South Main Street, guiding at €325,000 is a large three-storey commercial building with a sky-lighted loft on the corner of South Main Street and Peter Street.

Lot 3 comprises three buildings at 66/68 and 70 (a) South Main Street, along with Gibson’s Store to the rear off Peter Street, with a total guide price of €600,000. There are retail spaces on the ground floors with storage and staff rooms above, as well as accommodation including four reception rooms and three attic rooms. Gibson’s Store has 868 square metres of usable space over three floors.

Lot 4 which is guiding at €150,000 is the former Nunn’s Grain Store (more recently used as a hardware store) and a barber shop on Peter Street. The barber shop is currently leased, with the tenant unaffected by the sale.

Lot 5 is a yard at Peter’s Square measuring 250 square metres which is described as suitable for development subject to planning permission. This has a guide price of €75,000.