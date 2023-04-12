Wexford’s Bridgetown College raises €8,000 for cancer research as teachers get soaked for charity

Staff and students at Bridgetown College have raised more than €8,000 for the Irish Cancer Society (ICS) through their annual Daffodil Day charity event. To raise funds students took part in a range games and activities on the day, sponsored by Crazy Castles. They hosted a bake sale, held a raffle with a PlayStation 5 on offer for the winner, and a ‘wear yellow’ day where they were encouraged to dress in yellow to show their support for cancer research.

Capturing the spirit of the occasion the students dressed up as minions, ESB workers, bananas, and then formed a giant human daffodil outline on the school pitch for some drone photos. The highlight of the day however, was the ‘soak the teacher’ game where students eagerly lined up to drench their favourite teachers.

Principal Adrian Power said, "I am so proud of our students and staff for their efforts in raising funds for such an important cause. The events have been a great success, and it is heartening to see the entire school community coming together to support cancer research. The fundraising efforts of Bridgetown College have been a great success, and the school's contribution to Daffodil Day will go a long way in supporting cancer research.

"The events have also helped to raise awareness about the importance of supporting cancer research and the impact that fundraising efforts can have in the fight against cancer. This is especially important as cancer has touched so many and will continue to impact so many families in our community.”

Adrian also paid tribute to the local businesses which sponsored the event which included The Sky and the Ground, Kelly’s Resort Hotel and Spa, Goff Agri and Plant Sales, Sarah King, Marlfield House, Karoo Farm Shop and Café, Rotech Fluid Handling Equipment, Ardcavan Coaches, Strahan Timber and Builders Providers, Hendrick Developments, Kehoe’s Hardware and Marine Supplies, Mary Barry’s Seafood Bar and SuperValu.

The Just Giving page for online donations is still open, visit justgiving.com and search ‘Bridgetown College's Daffodil Day Fundraiser 2023’.